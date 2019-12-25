12

TVXQ's Changmin and IU donate to support children in low-income single-parent families

It's the season of giving and TVXQ's Changmin and IU donated to ChildFund Korea to support children in low-income single-parent families. 

Changmin donated 50 million Korean Won (about USD $43,074) to ChildFund Korea to support 100 low-income single-parent families. He stated, "I want all children to remember Christmas as a happy holiday, regardless of their socioeconomic status." 

IU has been making a donation to ChildFund Korea since 2015. This year, she donated 1 billion Korean Won (about USD $861,497) to the fund for the children. The donation she has made thus far amounts to over 7 billion Korean Won. 

Isn't Changmin basically an angel, how often have we seen him donate alone in this year? 😭♥️♥️♥️

