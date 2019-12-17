46

Posted by germainej

Kang Daniel reveals part 1 of 'Touchin' MV making-of

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has revealed the making of his music video for "Touchin'"!

In part 1 of the making-of film, fans can get an inside look of Kang Daniel on set as he prepares for filming and describes the MV's concept. He also tries his hand at acting and does his best to dance through the freezing weather.

Watch Kang Daniel's "Touchin'" MV here if you missed it and part 1 of the making-of above!

dacry23347 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

You worked really hard baby, thank you and, Konnect team and Daniel crew too ❤️

#강다니엘 #KangDaniel @danielk_konnect #TOUCHIN

5

Vicentia143 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Kang Daniel is very talented

