Kang Daniel reveals part 1 of 'Touchin' MV making-of

Kang Daniel has revealed the making of his music video for "Touchin'"!



In part 1 of the making-of film, fans can get an inside look of Kang Daniel on set as he prepares for filming and describes the MV's concept. He also tries his hand at acting and does his best to dance through the freezing weather.



Watch Kang Daniel's "Touchin'" MV here if you missed it and part 1 of the making-of above!