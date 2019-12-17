Actress Kim Ji Won ends her contract with King Kong by Starship

2

Actress Kim Ji Won has ended her contract with King Kong by Starship.

On December 17, Kim Ji Won first signed with King Kong by Starship in 2014, and she'll be ending her contract with the label after 5 years. King Kong by Starship confirmed, "Our exclusive contract with Kim Ji Won ended in early December. After negotiations, the actress and company decided not to renew her contract."

She's previously starred in tvN's 'Mister Sunshine', 'Arthdal Chronicles', KBS's 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Fight for My Way', and the movie 'Detective K: Secret of the Bloodsucking Demon'. 

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Ji Won.

