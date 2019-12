Prosecutors are looking into whether CJ ENM executives were involved in the rigging for 'Produce X 101'.

PD Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Bum's arrest period has been extended last month and investigations have been continuing. So far, 6 other staff members are also being investigated without detainment. The prosecutors have currently moved past the 'Produce' staff and are currently investigating the executives at CJ ENM.

Stay tuned for more updates on the situation.