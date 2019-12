Park Ji Hoon is less than two days away from making his first comeback since solo debut!



Continuing his teaser releases for his new album '360,' the former Wanna One member just revealed the lyrics for the album's title track of the same name. Judging by the lyrics, the song's concept cleverly interweaves cameras and spotlights with themes of love.

Meanwhile, '360' is set for release on December 4 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full lyrics teaser below!