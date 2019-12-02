4

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

The Boyz gear up for the holidays in festive MV teaser for Fin.K.L cover 'White'

The Boyz are getting ready to release the music video for their special single "White"!

On December 3 KST, the group revealed the music video teaser for the song, where all the members are seen dressed in holiday-themed clothes as they decorate a Christmas tree and have fun throwing a small house party together.

Meanwhile, "White" is originally recovered by first generation girl group Fin.K.L and will be given a fun boy group update through the new release. 

Check out the video teaser for "White" and stay tuned for when the whole video comes out on December 6 KST.

