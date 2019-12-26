NU'EST's Ren donates all the proceeds from storybook sales to Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation



NU'EST's Ren donates all the proceeds for storybook "We Are Happy Because We Are Together" he created for his fanclubL.O.Λ.E.

"We Are Happy Because We Are Together" is a sequel to "Find The Heart", which was released on his birthday in 2018. This is a meaningful decision as the storybook was first published to convey heartwarming moments and small smiles to his fans.

The storybook that was on sale on Ren's birthday, November 3 for 1,103KRW ($0.95USD) received overwhelming response and quickly sold out.

The Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit social welfare organization that supports and helps children fighting rough and difficult diseases such as leukemia and various childhood cancers.