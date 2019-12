Singer and actor Ong Seong Wu, a former WANNA ONE member, will bereleasing a digital single.

One Seong Wu's agency Fantagio reveals that "Ong Seong Wu will be releasing a new song next year January. The self-composed song will be released as a digital single."

Ong Seong Wu will also be holding an Asia fanmeet, "We Belong" next year. The first stop will be held at Kyunghee University's Peace Hall on January 11.