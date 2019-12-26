BTOB’s Sungjae releases digital single '3 X 2 = 6 Part 1'





BTOB's Sungjae just released his project single album "3 X 2 = 6 Part 1".

The project single "3 X 2 = 6" is a project to release two songs each month for three months.

The theme of the first part unveiled today is "Singer Yook Sung Jae", featuring his maturity as an artist through participating in both writing and composition of the title song.

The title song “YOOK” is described as a melodic modern rock genre by his agency, Cube Entertainment. Also included in the single is “From Winter”, an emotional ballad song featuring piano accompaniment.