JTBC makes no mention of an apology after the controversial report on BTS

JTBC's 'News Room' seems to have not responded to Big Hit Entertainment's demand for an apology regarding their report surrounding the top idol group BTS.

Fans tuned in the December 10 broadcast of JTBC's 'News Room' but did not see any apology. The news broadcast had alleged that BTS seeked legal action against Big Hit regarding profit distributions.

After the controversial broadcast, Big Hit Entertainment made a lengthy rebuttal to the report, stating the claims are unfounded and false. Although they demanded an explanation and apology, the show has yet to give one.

