NCT's Jaehyun and April's Naeun pose for Christmas selfies with photo of 'Inkigayo' co-MC Monsta X's Minhyuk

Out of sight does not mean out of mind for the MCs of 'Inkigayo'!

On December 15 KST, a few hours after the day's broadcast, NCT's Jaehyun took to his group's official social media to share an image of him and April's Naeun dressed in their matching white looks from their special stage of Britney Spears' "My Only Wish This Year."

"Merry Christmas in advance," the idol captioned the photo, adding a playful Christmas tree emoji.

In the photo set, Naeun is pointing to the phone in her hand, where a photo of MONSTA X's Minhyuk can be seen. While Minhyuk is also an 'Inkigayo' MC, he is currently promoting with his group overseas; however, his fellow MCs cleverly made sure to include him in their Christmas 'family' photos.

Meanwhile, on the December 15 episode of 'Inkigayo,' IU secured her third consecutive win for "Blueming," achieving a triple crown on the program.

Check out Jaehyun's Christmas post below!