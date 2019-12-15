IU nabs triple crown with 3rd #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Stray Kids, Park Ji Hoon, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs NCT's Jaehyun and April's Naeun!

On today's episode, Jaehyun and Naeun kicked off the show with a special holiday performance of Britney Spears' "All I Want This Year." TOP Media's upcoming boy group MCND put on a pre-debut performance of "Top Gang," ORLY made her debut with "Crush On You," J.Y. Park returned with "Fever," Stray Kids also made a comeback with "Levanter," Lim Jimin returned with "Who, You?", and We In The Zone came back with "Loveade."



As for the winner, IU, EXO, and MAMAMOO were nominees. In the end, IU won for a third consecutive week with her single "Blueming," securing her triple crown honors for this comeback.



Other performers were Park Ji Hoon, gugudan's Kim Se Jung, Cosmic Girls, U-KISS's Jun, Nature, Golden Child, BVNDIT, Limitless, Newkidd, 1Team, and OnlyOneOf.



Check out this week's performances below!



SPECIAL STAGE: NCT's Jaehyun and April's Naeun



==

DEBUT: MCND



==

COMEBACK: J.Y. Park



==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids

==

Park Ji Hoon

==

gugudan's Kim Se Jung

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

U-Kiss's Jun

==

Cosmic Girls

==

NATURE

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

Golden Child