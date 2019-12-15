3

Posted by danisurst

Swing Entertainment denies rumors B.I was a songwriter on Kim Jae Hwan's new album

Kim Jae Hwan's agency is denying rumors that former iKON leader B.I participated in the making of his new album.


On December 15 KST, Swing Entertainment released a statement, explaining, "After checking with the composer team, we have confirmed that the songwriter in question did not participate."


The statement was made in response to B.I being named as a songwriter for the album's track "After Party" in content being circulated through online communities.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan released his 2nd mini album 'Moment' on December 12.

the_dyamond_ange171 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Regardless who composed it, that song and lyrics are still good

