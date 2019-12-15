OnlyOneOf thank fans for their support with choreography practice video of 'bOss'

OnlyOneOf is treating fans with a special new video!

On December 15 KST, the group's agency RSVP released a choreography practice video of the song "bOSS," one of the title tracks off their 2nd mini album 'Line Sun Goodness.'





In the video, the members can be seen in matching black outfits, performing the original stage choreography of the song in the 8D Creative practice room. The video was released to commemorate the group's final appearance on music shows for the current album's promotions.

Earlier on that day, following their appearance on the SBS music show 'Inkigayo,' the members took to their official Twitter account to offer some thankful words to their fans.

"It's already the final broadcast. These promotions were really full of fans," they wrote. "Thanks so much to all of you who were with us and supported OnlyOneOf during our activities once again."







Check out the choreography dance practice for "bOss" above!