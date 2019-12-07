4

News
Posted by germainej

Kim Jae Hwan reveals 'night' teaser image for 'Moment'

Kim Jae Hwan has revealed the 'night' version of his 'Moment' teaser image.

After lounging in the 'day' teaser, Jun Hae Hwan stands wearing all-black in front of a river at night. The two concepts suggest fans should expect different themes from the singer's upcoming second mini album. 

Kim Jae Hwan's 2nd mini album 'Moment' is set for release this December 12 KST.

