Chanyeol and Suho rank EXO members by appearance

Chanyeol and Suho were asked to rank the EXO members by appearance.



On the December 7th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Kang Ho Dong asked Chanyeol to rank the EXO members by hair and face alone. Without hesitating, Chanyeol put himself at the top of the list, Sehun at 2nd, and Suho at 3rd, but when it came to the rest, he couldn't make a decision.



Heechul then called out Suho to create a ranking, and he ranked himself in 1st place. He then ranked Sehun at 2nd, Kai came 3rd, Baekhyun was 4th, Chen was 5th, and he placed Chanyeol last. Chanyeol then commented, "It's okay. He knows what to do on variety shows," suggesting Suho was just joking about the ranking for laughs.



What do you think of Chanyeol and Suho's rankings?