Kim Gun Mo's alleged third victim states that the singer unzipped his pants in front of her





Kim Gun Mo's alleged third sexual assault victim has revealed some shocking news about the assault against her.

The victim appeared on a live broadcast of YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute where she revealed more information about her assault. She stated "next to the electric piano was a sofa. He lied down and showed me his p*nis. He kept asking me if I liked him. He unzipped his pants but didn't put them all the way down. I just remember that it was very small."

The victim stated that she is speaking up to become more of a help to those victimized by Kim Gun Mo. However, she stated she has no intention of suing the singer.

