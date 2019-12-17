8

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Third alleged victim speaks up about Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault controversy

A third alleged victim has spoken up about veteran singer Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault controversy.

On December 17, YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Institute' revealed details of an interview with a third alleged victim of Kim Gun Mo following the first and second alleged victim. According to lawyers Kang Yong Seok and former reporters Kim Se Ui and Kim Yong Ho, the third victim 'C' claimed Kim Gun Mo had sexually harassed her at his studio in Shinsadong, Seoul.

'C' recalled that Kim Gun Mo had called her over to his studio, and after everyone else left, he opened his pants and showed her his privates. She stated, "Kim Gun Mo was laying on a sofa next to the electronic keyboard. He kept asking, 'Do you like me?' I'm not sure if it's because he distrusted women or if it was because I worked at an adult entertainment bar."

Lawyer Kang Yong Seok then explained that if the claims were true, Kim Gun Mo would be guilty of indecent exposure, and the lawyer stated that the rest of 'C's as-yet-unrevealed story indicates sexual assault as well. 'C' is said to have worked at a different adult entertainment bar than the previous alleged victims.

Kang Yong Seok concluded that the rest of her story would be revealed tomorrow, but she doesn't intend to file a lawsuit against Kim Gun Mo. He further stated that 'C' came forward after hearing about the first alleged victim's experience. 

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing case. 

lolzzzz227 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

go to the fucking court instead of to a youtuber. also whats the point in saying all this when you dont want to file a lawsuit against him?

PLUMP1,087 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

I always wonder ... is a one night stand doesn't exist in korea ? why they need an adult entertainment people in the first place.. I am pretty sure you may find a person willing in a night club for exemple (I am talking about those who don't want commitment )


