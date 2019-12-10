Sleepy responds to TS Entertainment's claims saying he lied about dorm living conditions

Sleepy has responded to TS Entertainment's claims saying he lied about dorm living conditions.



After Sleepy's allegations that the label failed to give him a statement of income and did not provide him with adequate living conditions, TS Entertainment denied the rapper's claims that water and electricity were cut off to his apartment. On December 10, Sleepy made the post below on Instagram:





"Hello, this is Sleepy.



From what I understand, my former agency sent a press release to various media outlets stating, 'The water and electricity were never cut off.'



I'm currently working on my own without a label, and I was filming yesterday so I wasn't able to release an official statement immediately.



Until now, we've received countless notices and warnings that the gas would be cut off like the stickers you get when your property is seized. Whenever I received one, I would send it to my former agency and beg so the problem could be averted. However, I didn't know how to handle the constant fear of my water, electricity, or gas being cut off when I received a text message. The attached photos show evidence.



I don't know what else I can say about this situation. I hope you can decide after you see for yourselves.



The name 'Kim Sung Won' in the screenshots is my real name."