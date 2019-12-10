8

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sleepy responds to TS Entertainment's claims saying he lied about dorm living conditions

AKP STAFF

Sleepy has responded to TS Entertainment's claims saying he lied about dorm living conditions.

After Sleepy's allegations that the label failed to give him a statement of income and did not provide him with adequate living conditions, TS Entertainment denied the rapper's claims that water and electricity were cut off to his apartment. On December 10, Sleepy made the post below on Instagram:

"Hello, this is Sleepy.

From what I understand, my former agency sent a press release to various media outlets stating, 'The water and electricity were never cut off.'

I'm currently working on my own without a label, and I was filming yesterday so I wasn't able to release an official statement immediately.

Until now, we've received countless notices and warnings that the gas would be cut off like the stickers you get when your property is seized. Whenever I received one, I would send it to my former agency and beg so the problem could be averted. However, I didn't know how to handle the constant fear of my water, electricity, or gas being cut off when I received a text message. The attached photos show evidence.

I don't know what else I can say about this situation. I hope you can decide after you see for yourselves.

The name 'Kim Sung Won' in the screenshots is my real name."

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 슬리피입니다. 어제 전 소속사에서 ‘단전 단수는 없었다’는 보도자료를 각 언론사로 보낸 것으로 알고 있습니다. 현재 저는 소속사 없이 혼자 일을 하고 있고, 어제 녹화가 있어서 바로 입장을 낼 수가 없었습니다. 그동안 저희 집에는 차압 딱지가 붙듯이 전기공급 제한, 도시가스 중단 등을 알리는 공문이 붙거나, 이를 경고하는 문자가 수시로 왔습니다. 그럴 때마다 전 소속사 측에 이를 호소해 겨우 겨우 이를 막으며 살아 왔습니다. 하지만 이런 공문이 붙거나, 문자 메시지를 받을 때마다 단전과 단수, 도시가스 공급이 중단되면 어쩌나 하는 불안한 마음으로 어찌할 바를 몰랐습니다. 위 사진들이 바로 그 내용입니다. 말로써 제가 더 어떤 설명을 할 수 있을 지 모르겠습니다. 보시고 판단해주시기 바랍니다. 캡처 사진 속 ‘김성원’인 제 본명입니다.

A post shared by SLEEPY / 슬리피 (@sleepysta) on

  1. Sleepy
  2. TS ENTERTAINMENT
1 3,697 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Nicole33591,859 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I believe him. Total Shit Entertainment.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND