EXO win #1 + Performances from December 6th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, EXO came back with "Obsession", JxR debuted with "Element", Park Ji Hoon returned with "360", Gugudan's Kim Se Jung made a comeback with "Tunnel", and U-KISS's Jun made his solo debut with "Curious About U".

As for the nominees, EXO and IU were up against each other with "Obsession" and "Blueming", but it was EXO's "Obsession" that took the win. Congratuations to EXO!

Other artists who performed include CIX, Golden Child, Nature, BVNDIT, 1Team, OnlyOneOfORLYAOALimitlessNewkiddSteadyPULLIKSweet SorrowASTRO, and Cosmic Girls  

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: JxR


SOLO DEBUT: Jun


COMEBACK: EXO


COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon


COMEBACK: Kim Se Jung


CIX


Golden Child


Nature


BVNDIT


1Team


OnlyOneOf


ORLY


AOA


Limitless


Newkidd


Steady


PULLIK


Sweet Sorrow


ASTRO


Cosmic Girls


  1. EXO
  2. MUSIC BANK
zkzsks183 pts 15 minutes ago 0
Congrats on first win👏👏X-EXO performance was lit🔥🔥 all of them looked so good but sehun looked the most handsome in green today😍😍 no wonder other members were pulling his leg during prerecording🤣🤣

gnani080-267 pts 36 minutes ago 0
Congratulations to all of the boys! EXO fighting! ^^

Share

