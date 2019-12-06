EXO win #1 + Performances from December 6th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, EXO came back with "Obsession", JxR debuted with "Element", Park Ji Hoon returned with "360", Gugudan's Kim Se Jung made a comeback with "Tunnel", and U-KISS's Jun made his solo debut with "Curious About U".



As for the nominees, EXO and IU were up against each other with "Obsession" and "Blueming", but it was EXO's "Obsession" that took the win. Congratuations to EXO!

Other artists who performed include CIX, Golden Child, Nature, BVNDIT, 1Team, OnlyOneOf, ORLY, AOA, Limitless, Newkidd, Steady, PULLIK, Sweet Sorrow, ASTRO, and Cosmic Girls.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: JxR







SOLO DEBUT: Jun







COMEBACK: EXO







COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon







COMEBACK: Kim Se Jung







CIX







Golden Child







Nature







BVNDIT







1Team







OnlyOneOf







ORLY







AOA







Limitless







Newkidd







Steady







PULLIK







Sweet Sorrow







ASTRO







Cosmic Girls







