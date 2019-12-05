13

Jung Seung Hwan has a sweet winter romance in 'My Christmas Wish' MV

AKP STAFF

Jung Seung Hwan has dropped his romantic ballad "My Christmas Wish".

In the music video, Jung Seung Hwan has a sweet winter romance under falling snow. "My Christmas Wish" is about wishing for someone to be with you for all seasons.

Listen to Jung Seung Hwan's "My Christmas Wish" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

