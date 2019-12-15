Han will not be attending Stray Kids fansigning for the time being

Stray Kids' Han will be taking a break from fansignings for the time being.

He left the group's recent fansigning early, and JYP Entertainment explained that Han has intermittently exhibited anxiety. While this has not interrupted his performances or broadcast promotions, he experiences symptoms of this anxiety when surrounded by several people in a close proximity.



In their most recent announcement, JYP Entertainment announced that Han will not be attending the fansigning on December 20th, December 21st, and December 26th. There also may be changes in the future, depending on his condition. Hopefully he has all the support that he needs.