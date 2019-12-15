JYP Entertainment releases statement on Han's health after he leaves fan sign event early

JYP Entertainment has released a statement regarding Stray Kids member Han's mental health.

According to the agency, Han has intermittently exhibited anxiety. While this has not interrupted his performances or broadcast promotions, he experiences symptoms of this anxiety when surrounded by several people in a close proximity.

He has been improving thanks to treatment, but for the aforementioned reason, he was unable to stay to the end of the group's fan signing event on December 15 KST despite his best efforts. The statement also provided an apology to concerned fans.





The agency then added that they prioritize the health of their artists, so Han will be resting and receiving treatment until he gets better. How this will affect Han's future schedule is something that will announced later. They then asked fans for their understanding.

The statement wrapped up with JYP stating that Han is continuing to receive treatment, with the rest of the Stray Kids members trying their best to give him strength.

"STAY [Stray Kids' fans], please give lots of support to Han as well," the statement ended.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids recently came back with the single "Levanter" on December 9.