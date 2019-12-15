Cha Eun Woo and Joy chosen as this years 'Hot Instagrammer'

Cha Eun Woo and Joy have been chosen as the '2019 Hot Instagrammer'.

The ranking takes artists who opened up an account this year and gained the most followers within the year. Out of the boys, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo opened his in March this year, and he received 4,594,265 followers (at time of writing). Second and third went to Ong Seong Wu (2,788,753) and Lai Kuan Lin (2,765,545). Out of the girls, Red Velvet's Joy ranked #1. She opened her Instagram in May and has uploaded over 200 posts. She has 4,605,179 followers. Even better, #2 and #3 go to her groupmates Seulgi and Yeri, with 3,487,394 and 2,936,992 followers respectively.

