Han Hye Jin's sexy dress at the MBC Drama Awards elicits buzz

﻿ ﻿ STARNEWS

Han Hye Jin's dress at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards sparked a lot of attention.

The model appeared as an MC for the awards show wearing a sexy backless dress that showed off her gorgeous figure. The chains on the back further accentuated her lovely backline that had netizens commenting, stating:





"No one should curse this dress. She made her body with so much time and effort. I am sincerely jealous and cheer her on."

"Wow, she's so pretty in short hair too."

"It seems like she's getting prettier and prettier every day."

What do you think of Han Hye Jin's dress?