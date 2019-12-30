Red Velvet, Changmo, and Baek Ji Young top Instiz chart for the last week of December 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the last week of December (December 23 - December 29) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 24,492 Points









2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 23,178 Points









3. Baek Ji Young - "No Love, No Heartbreak" - 13,234 Points









4. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 11,999 Points









5. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 10,401 Points









6. IU - "Blueming" - 10,138 Points









7. Noel - "Late Night" - 8,418 Points









8. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 7,720 Points









9. Idina Menzel - "Into The Unknown" - 7,383 Points









10. IU - "Love Poem" - 6,045 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

