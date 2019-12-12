Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for December 1 to December 7

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from December 1 to December 7 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU - "Blueming" - 49,023,057 Points

2. Idina Menzel, AURORA - "Into The Unknown" - 39,830,989 Points

3. Noel - "Late Night" - 39,142,427 Points

4. Kim Na Young & Yang Da Il - "Goodbye List" - 37,688,708 Points

5. Davichi - "Dear" - 37,178,059 Points

6. IU - "Love poem" - 35,788,690 Points

7. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 33,060,207 Points

8. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 28,356,204 Points

9. Vibe - "Call Me Back" - 25,426,005 Points

10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 25,216,602 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. EXO - 'Obsession'

2. Park Ji Hoon - '360'

3. ASTRO - 'BLUE FLAME'

4. CIX - 'Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place'

5. IU - 'Love poem'

6. TWICE - 'Summer Nights'

7. Lee Jin Hyuk - 'S.O.L'

8. WayV - 'Take Over The Moon'

9. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

10. Various Artists - 'Frozen 2 OST'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Noel - "Late Night"



4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

5. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



7. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

10. Vibe - "Call Me Back"



Source: Gaon

