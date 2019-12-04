EXO Chanyeol's promise to college entrance test takers gets notice once again

EXO Chanyeol's promise to college entrance test takers is getting notice.



Last month on November 14, Chanyeol promised his fans that he would take any one of them who achieved a perfect score on their college entrance exam out to a meal. He previously expressed, "Are you still studying? Sleep early today. Return from the 2019 college entrance exam without regret."



With the results of the college entrance exam out on December 4, fans are now wondering if any fans received a perfect score. One fan expressed, "I wish I could even eat a meal with the fake X-EXO Chanyeol," referring to EXO's recent concept for "Obsession".



Do you think any fans made it?

