Comedian Moon Se Yoon delighted at ratings for ‘1 Night 2 Days’ season 4 pilot

Comedian Moon Se Yoon has portrayed his gratitude for the high ratings for the fourth season's pilot episode of KBS variety program ‘1 Night 2 Days’.

The comedian joined the new cast after scandals involving the season 3 cast members resulted in the end of the previous season. Season four features an entire line up change with the exception of original member Kim Jong Min.

Moon Se Yoon uploaded a thank you message on his personal Instagram on December 9, stating: “The ratings came out very well. Thank you so much. I’ll continue to work hard.”

The first season’s ratings came out to a whopping 15.7%, a good start to the show’s success in the future.

Congratulations to the new cast!