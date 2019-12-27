BTS joins the likes of Aerosmith, Taylor Swift, and more donating autographed gear to MusiCares Charity Auction

BTS donated to the Recording Academy's non-profit charity, MusiCares, alongside big names such as Aerosmith, Taylor Swift, and more. Aerosmith is to be honored as the MusiCares Person fo the Year at the organization's special 30th-anniversary benefit gala which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24th alongside the auction which allows bidding online.

BTS is donating seven signed and custom made microphones that they used from their 'Love Yourself' Citi Field performance in New York City back on October 6, 2018, as their contributed item to be auctioned off.

BTS AUTOGRAPHED MICROPHONES / JULIEN'S AUCTIONS

The description of the item: A group of seven custom silver-toned Shure microphones, each with BTS member names and signed the respective band members in black marker: "RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook".



BTS used the microphones while performing at the Love Yourself tour Citi Field in New York City on October 6, 2018. Housed in a custom velvet-lined black case with "BTS" on the front.



"It is our pleasure to participate in 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year by donating seven of our customized microphones that have helped push our music beyond linguistic and regional barriers. Through this donation, we hope people can remember our genuine and heartfelt message that we always have strived to deliver: "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF”. - BTS

The bidding started at $5,000 and as of this writing stands at $7,000. You can view the item here.

Congratulations to the group for their good deeds!



