Jun Hyun Moo makes a surprise appearance on 'I Live Alone'

Jun Hyun Moo made a surprise appearance on 'I Live Alone'.

The former MC appeared on the December 27th broadcast of the show where he appears at the orientation for the new members of the 'Rainbow Bridge Club' for the show. He made a congratulatory video message stating: "It's good to see you. Are those cheers and acclamation I hear? It's been 8 to 9 months since I left the show. I wanted to say thanks to Kian84 and Lee Si Yeon for joking around and asking me to come back quickly."

He continued, stating: "I'm thankful and sorry. Have a happy new year."



