BLACKPINK performs for over 55,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome, announce they will try to release a new album in early 2020

Hallyu is alive and well in Japan. While some of the top K-pop acts performed in front of thousands at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan for '2019 MAMA', BLACKPINK performed for over 55,000 fans at the legendary Tokyo Dome.

The group opened their Japan Dome Tour with a performance on December 4 at the Tokyo Dome. The girls have also announced that they are recording several new songs and are hoping to release a new album in early 2020.

The girls will continue their Japan Dome Tour with performances at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on January 4 and 5, 2020, followed by a performance at the Fukuoka Dome in Fukuoka on February 22, 2020.

Check out footage of their performances below!