28

18

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK performs for over 55,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome, announce they will try to release a new album in early 2020

AKP STAFF

Hallyu is alive and well in Japan. While some of the top K-pop acts performed in front of thousands at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan for '2019 MAMA', BLACKPINK performed for over 55,000 fans at the legendary Tokyo Dome.

The group opened their Japan Dome Tour with a performance on December 4 at the Tokyo Dome. The girls have also announced that they are recording several new songs and are hoping to release a new album in early 2020. 

The girls will continue their Japan Dome Tour with performances at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on January 4 and 5, 2020, followed by a performance at the Fukuoka Dome in Fukuoka on February 22, 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Did you miss me ?

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on

Check out footage of their performances below!

  1. BLACKPINK
4 3,264 Share 61% Upvoted

3

Brown_Cream668 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

The last 2 releases were disappointing IMO but I still have high hopes for Blackpink and the production team. Hoping for the best and BP fighting!

Share

1

maragana920 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I'll believe it when I see it. Lol. As a long time K-Pop fan, YG is known to troll its fans and you shouldn't expect a comeback until at least a teaser image is given.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO
[MV and Album Review] EXO – 'Obsession'
26 minutes ago   1   471
ATEEZ, Soyeon, Bang Chan
3 Rookie Monster Leader
9 hours ago   9   5,293

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND