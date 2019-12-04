26

9

News
Posted by germainej

Watch Performances from the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4.

Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and ended the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.

Take a look at the performances below and the winners here!

Opening


ITZY


TXT


Kim Chung Ha


MONSTA X


ONEUS


ATEEZ


WayV


Dua Lipa & Hwa Sa


Seventeen


Hwa Sa

J.Y Park & Hwa Sa


MAMAMOO


J.Y. Park & MAMAMOO


J.Y. Park & Moonbyul, WHee In


J.Y. Park


TWICE


BTS

0

Dumbuya_Isatou725 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

they all did well was so proud of them.. congrats to all winners..

0

ManupecksSONE443 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wasn't GOT7 supposed to perform?

