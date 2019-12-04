Watch Performances from the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4.
Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and ended the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.
Take a look at the performances below and the winners here!
===
Opening
ITZY
TXT
Kim Chung Ha
MONSTA X
ONEUS
ATEEZ
WayV
Dua Lipa & Hwa Sa
Seventeen
Hwa Sa
J.Y Park & Hwa Sa
MAMAMOO
J.Y. Park & MAMAMOO
J.Y. Park & Moonbyul, WHee In
J.Y. Park
TWICE
BTS
