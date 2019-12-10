ARMYs are calling for a JTBC boycott via Twitter after a controversy involving their inaccurate report regarding BTS

ARMY’s are calling for a JTBC boycott and demanding an apology after their controversial reports on BTS.

The JTBC news show formerly made a report stating that BTS was seeking legal counsel regarding profit disputes with their label Big Hit Entertainment. However, Big Hit has since made a lengthy rebuttal stating that the report was false.

Fans are trending three hashtags. The three above are (In English): #JTBC_IssueAFormalApology, JTBC_NewsRoom_Apologize, and #BoycottJTBC. Along with the hashtags, fans are stating:

#JTBC_정식사과해 @JTBC_news



Also don't let the poor news anchor bear the task to apologize

No we want the people who broke in, those who wrote the articles, those responsible to make a formal apology

Don't hide behind and show your face cowards, apologize correctly — 🍎 JAE 🍎 (@Intl_k_army) December 10, 2019

No apology offered even after the blatant invading of privacy towards BTS, BigHit. We stand by BTS and Big Hit in asking for sincere apologies and responses. #JTBC_정식사과해 @JTBC_news pic.twitter.com/N1uAb3Etci — nisa 0.01% (@Kimnurhanisah) December 10, 2019

Putting blatantly false news on primetime news is dangerous. Now we all have that seed of doubt if they’ve properly researched the facts of other news segments. How is this responsible journalism? @JTBC_news #JTBC_정식사과해 — bora (@modooborahae) December 10, 2019

What do you think of this situation?