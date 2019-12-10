32

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ARMYs are calling for a JTBC boycott via Twitter after a controversy involving their inaccurate report regarding BTS

ARMY’s are calling for a JTBC boycott and demanding an apology after their controversial reports on BTS.

The JTBC news show formerly made a report stating that BTS was seeking legal counsel regarding profit disputes with their label Big Hit Entertainment. However, Big Hit has since made a lengthy rebuttal stating that the report was false.

Fans are trending three hashtags. The three above are (In English): #JTBC_IssueAFormalApology, JTBC_NewsRoom_Apologize, and #BoycottJTBC. Along with the hashtags, fans are stating:

Kirsty_Louise10,083 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

They need to apologise and acknowledge their wrongdoing, simple as that. Saying nothing isn't a good idea, BigHit will sue and they will get ripped an absolute new one.

chimmybabe-152 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Some of y’all Armys are weird af and I am calling y’all out cuz I am sick of it. Y’all don’t care about BTS at all and it shows I have never seen a fan base that jizz at the thought of BTS struggling and then proceed proclaim their idols achievements as their own. You guys try to police their every move because you want to have agency over these grown men as if they are cattle. Y’all ignore red flags of their mistreatment because the accolades outweighs the abuse to y’all. Furthermore you guys believe that these men owe you their lives just because they make music and are entertainers. Newflash they don’t owe y’all shit. I’ve never seen a fan base that want their celebrities success to depend heavily on them and block all other avenues of revenues and income. Their achievements should be based on their talents NOT how much They suffer to get there. Y’all move like mothers who poison their own children just to take care of them so that they feel needed. Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, indeed.

