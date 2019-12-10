3

SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' visits Kim Gun Mo's agency and businesses he's frequented to report on sexual assault allegations

The December 10 broadcast of SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' visited Kim Gun Mo's agency in order to find out more about the singer's alleged sexual assault.

Although they visited the agency, they were unable to meet with Kim Gun Mo himself. The agency only said that the suspicions were "unfounded". The show then went to visit businesses and drink spots that Kim Gun Mo frequents.

Some business officials stated that they saw him frequently at their establishments, stating: "He always wears sports clothes. He doesn't show up these days though. After finding a woman, he hasn't come to this establishment."

