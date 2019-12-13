5

AOA's Seolhyun, Jimin, & their manager currently filming 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

According to reports on December 13, AOA's Seolhyun, Jimin, as well as their manager are currently in the midst of filming for MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference'!

A representative from MBC confirmed, "AOA's Seolhyun, Jimin, and their manager are currently filming for the program, but we have yet to decide on the airing date of their portion."

Nonetheless, fans can look forward to the day to day antics of the AOA girls and their manager on 'Point of Omniscient Interference', which airs every Saturday nights at 11:05 PM KST!

rlbm387 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

wuz thinking that male managers would have a hard time, just not falling for seolhyun!!!

den again, female managers may have that same problem with her too...😝

