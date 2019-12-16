11

Posted 51 minutes ago

Angry netizens aren't happy with JTBC CEO's 'apology' regarding false BTS report

Netizens believe that JTBC's CEO Song Suk Hee's apology was not sufficient in regards to the broadcasting station's response to their incorrect report on BTS.

Song Suk Hee appeared on the December 16th broadcast of 'News Room' where he made an official apology regarding a false news story the program ran claiming BTS was seeking legal representation against Big Hit Entertainment over a profit distribution issue.

However, many netizens are up in arms stating that the apology wasn't a proper apology and failed to properly address their wrongdoings. 

Comments include: 

"I watched the broadcast and that wasn't an apology. In an apology, you say that you're sorry, that you did wrong. Who are you to say false things and then say that you're going to take on the hate and criticism? And he said that he was regretful that the story came out with their permission? Song Suk Hee, if you do this people will doubt that you are rational. Don't you know how to properly apologize?"

"This isn't an apology. They're just trying to dip out. Even other programs don't do this."

"If  you're not going to do a proper apology, just don't do it at all."

What do you think? 

waleri439 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

ofc they are not happy, netizens are always unhappy

Peace0825622 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

What kind of apology would work though? I think everything they do to apologize now was going to get some level disapproval from the netzs anyways (nothing can satisfy everybody). It is already a done deal and nothing is going to make it better. At least the CEO himself made the apology not the people who made that news.

