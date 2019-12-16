Ailee’s OST track ‘I’m Only Looking At You’ for JTBC’s drama ‘Chocolate’ hits number one on Soribada

Ailee’s OST for JTBC’s popular drama ‘Chocolate’ is crushing the music charts.

The song titled “I’m Only Looking At You” took on the top spot on the online live music site Soribada on December 16th. In addition, the song is also fourth place on Bugs, Genie, and Melon and has been steadily rising in ranks.

Many viewers have since requested the song’s official release after hearing it in the drama, Ailee’s unique singing style and emotional expression is namely the cause of the song’s popularity.

The public is now excited to see which artists will be the next to grace the show’s OST with their talents.