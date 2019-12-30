Actress Park Ha Sun reveals heartbreaking Instagram post bidding her late brother goodbye

Actress Park Ha Sun made a heartbreaking Instagram post bidding her late brother goodbye on December 30th. Park Ha Sun's brother passed away from a heart attack in November.

Park Ha Sun's brother was two years younger than the actress and reportedly had developmental disabilities.

The caption of the post reads as follows:





"We were born from the same womb and it wasn't your choice but I have never been embarrassed but now I am. All I did is make money, nor did I ever give you any warm words. If there is a next life, live well and I hope you're born somewhere like Sweden where they take good care of disabled people.



I'm sorry. I remember you and I am hurting and I'm glad that there are adults and friends who remember you. You were special. You were like an angel that was taken away too soon.



Today I send you away again, and I sincerely hope how people view disabled people improve in our society.



Goodbye, my younger brother."





We wish our sincerest condolences to Park Ha Sun.