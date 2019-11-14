Actress Park Ha Sun's younger brother revealed to have passed away this week from heart attack

According to Park Ha Sun's label Key East on November 14, the actress's younger brother recently passed away this week, due to a heart attack.

His funeral procession took place on November 14, with Park Ha Sun, her husband Ryu Soo Young, as well as various family and friends present.

Back in 2012, Park Ha Sun opened up about her disabled younger brother in an interview, sharing her affection toward him. Then, in 2017, she also shared stories from her childhood spent with her younger brother on a talk show, revealing that if the family forgot to lock the doors at night, her brother would often leave and become lost.

Our condolences go out to Park Ha Sun and her family.

