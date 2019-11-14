9

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Park Ha Sun's younger brother revealed to have passed away this week from heart attack

AKP STAFF

According to Park Ha Sun's label Key East on November 14, the actress's younger brother recently passed away this week, due to a heart attack. 

His funeral procession took place on November 14, with Park Ha Sun, her husband Ryu Soo Young, as well as various family and friends present. 

Back in 2012, Park Ha Sun opened up about her disabled younger brother in an interview, sharing her affection toward him. Then, in 2017, she also shared stories from her childhood spent with her younger brother on a talk show, revealing that if the family forgot to lock the doors at night, her brother would often leave and become lost.

Our condolences go out to Park Ha Sun and her family. 

  1. Park Ha Sun
1 4,208 Share 100% Upvoted

2

Misa54278 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

So sorry!😢

Share
YG falling in Ranking for Album Sales in 2019
2 hours ago   9   2,142
YG falling in Ranking for Album Sales in 2019
2 hours ago   9   2,142
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLINKS Trend that #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG
19 hours ago   102   70,449

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND