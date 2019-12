Singer Yoon Min Soo has surprised viewers with the growth of his son Yoon Hoo, who used to be famous on the MBC reality tv travel program 'Dad! Where Are We Going?'





YOON MIN SOO AND YOON HOO IN 2013/KWAVE









Although many remember Yoon Hoo as a small and bright child, now, he's all grown up and decked in matching pink outfits with his father. The caption of the photo reads: "Ping Ping Who am I? Right or left' signaling the similarity between father and son.