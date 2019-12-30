Song Ji Hyo shows off her trophy from the '2019 Asia Artist Awards'

Song Ji Hyo showed off her award from the '2019 Asia Artist Awards' and her lovely visuals through an Instagram post on December 30th.

The photos show the actress posing with her award with the caption: 'Everyone! I...I... Wowwwww I won the AAA X Dongnam Media FPT Freetechnic Popularity Award!" She continued, stating: "This kind of meaningful and large award... I am so thankful to have received this prestigious award. I gained strength through your love and support. I will show a better side of myself now. I am always grateful and thankful."



The pictures show Song Ji Hyo smiling widely as she holds her trophy up close. Congratulations to Song Ji Hyo.

