Actress and former Luv member Jeon Hye Bin to marry non-celebrity boyfriend this week

Jeon Hye Bin is getting married!



According to press sources, the actress will be marrying her non-celebrity boyfriend during a private ceremony held in Bali on December 7.



In relation to the big event, Jeon Hye Bin's agency Pan Stars Company announced that they are still preparing an official statement.



Meanwhile, Jeon Hye Bin debuted in 2002 as a member of the short-lived girl group Luv. Later, as an actress, she appeared in a number of dramas ('The King & I,' 'The Queen Of Office,' 'Gunman Of Joseon,' 'Another Miss Oh'), as well as the variety program 'Laws Of The Jungle.' She is currently appearing in the crime drama 'Leverage: Fraud Control Operation.'