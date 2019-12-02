WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon calls GOT7's JB an 'admirable friend' in recent tweet

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon recently revealed his close friendship with GOT7's JB.

On December 2 KST, Kang Seung Yoon took to his personal Twitter account to share two images of him and JB together. Judging by their outfits and the setting behind them, the pictures were most likely taken when GOT7 and WINNER were both promoting their new songs on SBS's 'Inkigayo' last month.

"My admirable friend," Kang Seung Yoon wrote in one tweet, before playfully calling him 'Jaebeomie' in the next.







Followers of his Twitter account were excited to see new interaction between the two idols, who are the leaders of their respective idol groups. Comments left on the tweets included: "Handsome guy next to handsome guy," "The person I admire is Kang Seung Yoon," and "A sparkling friendship. This is so, so great!"

Meanwhile, WINNER and GOT7 have been promoting singles "So So" and "You Calling My Name."

Check out Kang Seung Yoon's tweets below!