A Pink announce their 6th solo concert, 'Welcome to Pink World'

A Pink will be greeting fans in 2020 with their 6th solo concert, 'Welcome To Pink World'!

The concert will take place from this coming February 1-2 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, with tickets going on sale on January 6 for fanclub members, and on January 8 for the general public. Furthermore, the group's label has revealed that the A Pink members will be taking part in every step of the concert's production and preparations, in order to show fans the best concert experience.

This will mark A Pink's first domestic solo concert in approximately a year and a month. Meanwhile, A Pink will also be celebrating their 9th anniversary since debut next year.

