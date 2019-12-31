12

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A Pink announce their 6th solo concert, 'Welcome to Pink World'

A Pink will be greeting fans in 2020 with their 6th solo concert, 'Welcome To Pink World'!

The concert will take place from this coming February 1-2 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, with tickets going on sale on January 6 for fanclub members, and on January 8 for the general public. Furthermore, the group's label has revealed that the A Pink members will be taking part in every step of the concert's production and preparations, in order to show fans the best concert experience. 

This will mark A Pink's first domestic solo concert in approximately a year and a month. Meanwhile, A Pink will also be celebrating their 9th anniversary since debut next year. 

Ninja_Poster445 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

At least there they won't be cut short.

