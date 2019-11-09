Yang Hyun Suk undergoes 14 hours of questioning

Yang Hyun Suk has undergone 14 hours of questioning.

He is currently being investigated for interfering with B.I's past drug use case, which was allegedly halted without proper investigation. He was investigated from 10AM on the 9th to 12:06 AM on the 10th. When he was released, he said, "I participated diligently to the investigations. I gave evidence to the truth."

Yang Hyun Suk was officially booked for accusations of threatening individual 'A', who gave B.I's name to the police. If it is proven that he interfered with B.I's investigations, he will be facing additional charges.