Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

VICTON's 7-person photo for their 3rd anniversay sparks conversation about Seungwoo's return to the group

Fans are abuzz with a chance that Seungwoo can return to VICTON sooner than anticipated.

With X1 currently facing a stark lack of promotions and a possible disbandment due to Ahn Joon Young admitting that 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48' ranking was manipulated, Seungwoo fans have found a silver lining - the chance that he may be able to return to VICTON sooner. 

Seungwoo's #3 place at the end of 'Produce X 101' was bittersweet, as both new and old fans had gotten to realize VICTON meant a lot to him. VICTON members revealed that Seungwoo was still keeping active tabs on VICTON, monitoring their stages and giving them encouragement, and it was further revealed that Seungwoo cried after recording his message to VICTON.

When a netizen asked, "If Seungwoo come back to VICTON, will you accept him?", answers were variants on absolutely yes. Comments read, "It's not that he's being accepted. It's that he's coming back," "Seungwoo is originally VICTON. He's not being accepted. It's something obvious," "There will be a celebration as soon as he comes back," and more.


How do you feel about this?

Ronaldo_Caparuch20 pts 28 minutes ago 0
Oh my god.. my bias is seungyoun who is unknown for the past 5 years... im so scared!!!!

