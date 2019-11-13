X1 members to undergo police questioning for 'Produce x 101' vote manipulation investigation?

X1's reps responded to reports of the members undergoing police questioning for the ongoing 'Produce x 101' vote manipulation investigation.



Along with investigations into entertainment agencies and high-ranking entertainment officials, media outlets have reported police are planning to summon 'Produce x 101' contestants and X1 members for questioning. Reports stated police will be questioning trainees of the agencies that were the subjects of search and seizures as well as trainees who are suspected of not making X1 due to vote manipulation.



However, X1's reps responded, "They have not yet returned to Korea, and they're carrying out their planned schedule in the area. Their schedule after that will become clear after the members return." X1 were in Thailand for the 'K-Pop Festa in Bangkok' on November 10. As for whether the members will be questioned by police, a source stated, "There are reports about things that aren't true, and they're not checking with the agency."



As previously reported, following CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young's admission to manipulating votes for Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48', CJ ENM vice president and Mnet head Shin Hyung Kwan has also been charged for his alleged involvement.



Stay tuned for updates.

