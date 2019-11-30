VIXX's Ravi brought his cover of Rain's "How to Run from the Sun" on 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 30th 'Immortal Song' dedicated to singer-songwriter J.Y. Park, Ravi did his own rendition of the 2003 hit "How to Run from the Sun" by Rain, who made his solo debut under JYP Entertainment. The VIXX member took on Rain's concept in full tactical gear and all, bringing back the audience's memories of early Rain.



However, Ravi lost the round to Kim Yong Jin, and it was Monni who took the win on part 1 of the J.Y. Park special.



Watch Ravi's cover and Rain's MV for "How to Run from the Sun" below!