Trot veteran Tae Jin Ah buddies up with K-pop idols backstage at this week's 'Show! Music Core'

AKP STAFF

Tae Jin Ah recently shared some fun photos on social media!

On November 10 KST, the legendary trot singer took to his personal Instagram account to share images of him backstage at MBC's 'Show! Music Core' with a number of famous K-pop faces.


"Please give me love," he wrote in the caption to his Instagram posts. In the images, he is seen smiling brightly in a traditional hanbok, posing with WINNER, GOT7, MONSTA X, former B.A.P member Youngjae, VICTON, and Dongkiz. Each time, someone in the picture is also holding his fan, which has the name of his latest single "Kim Seondal" written across it. Tae Jin Ah performed the single on the November 9 episode of the program, with the acts in his photos being other artists who appeared on the broadcast that day.

Meanwhile, Tae Jin Ah also appeared on this week's 'M! Countdown'.

Check out Tae Jin Ah's Instagram posts below!

앤플라잉.사랑해주세요❤.#태진아

동키즈.사랑해주세요.#태진아

.#몬스타엑스 사랑해주세요❤.#태진아

#빅톤.사랑해주세요.#태진아

#위너.사랑해주세요.#태진아

여러분.#영재 사랑해주세요❤#태진아

#갓세븐 .많이사랑해주세요.#태진아

PorkBunBabi4 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Well.no comments about this!! Guess old idols dont mean much to netz... at least I find him funny and very talented!! His son is even a good singer...

jokbal_is_yum2,484 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Not only one of the few idols who deserves the term 'legendary', having seen him finally once live in performance, dude is a Force Of Nature.
<3<3<3

