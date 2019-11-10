Trot veteran Tae Jin Ah buddies up with K-pop idols backstage at this week's 'Show! Music Core'

Tae Jin Ah recently shared some fun photos on social media!



On November 10 KST, the legendary trot singer took to his personal Instagram account to share images of him backstage at MBC's 'Show! Music Core' with a number of famous K-pop faces.



"Please give me love," he wrote in the caption to his Instagram posts. In the images, he is seen smiling brightly in a traditional hanbok, posing with WINNER, GOT7, MONSTA X, former B.A.P member Youngjae, VICTON, and Dongkiz. Each time, someone in the picture is also holding his fan, which has the name of his latest single "Kim Seondal" written across it. Tae Jin Ah performed the single on the November 9 episode of the program, with the acts in his photos being other artists who appeared on the broadcast that day.



Meanwhile, Tae Jin Ah also appeared on this week's 'M! Countdown'.



Check out Tae Jin Ah's Instagram posts below!